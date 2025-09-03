Trump Announces New Meeting with Putin

The phone conversation between U.S. President Donald Trump and European leaders was quite tense, reports the German newspaper Bild. The disagreements centered around the energy issue.

Trump stated that Europeans should stop buying oil from Russia. According to the White House, Moscow earned over 1 billion euros in one year from fuel sales to the European Union.

At the same time, the coalition insists on continued U.S. pressure on Russia. European countries proposed sending representatives to Washington to create a working group on joint sanctions.

Trump's reaction to this initiative is not yet known. However, it is reported that he plans to speak with the Russian President soon. Trump also posted a photo of himself with Vladimir Putin on social media before the talks in Alaska.