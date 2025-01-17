Book “Our President” presented at National Library of Belarus

Weather in Belarus
Documentary-biographical essay “Our President” was presented at the National Library of Belarus on January 20, BelTA informs.
Press Secretary of the President of Belarus Natalia Eismont said that the path the author's team had traveled was not an easy one. “We didn't set the task to write a biography of the President, to reveal something shocking behind the scenes of political life,” she said. - The task, as I myself define it, is to remind what path our President has traveled and what path he is traveling today, how much he has done and does every day for each of us, our country.”
The author's team searched for the features that this book should be distinguished by. “We decided that it is very important to evoke in the reader a sense of involvement in the presidential work, the presidential destiny. An option in the form of additional materials appeared,” Natalia Eismont noted.
In particular, the edition presents handwritten theses of the head of state, made at the time of his speech at the UN in September 2015. The press secretary emphasized that the President works personally on each speech.