The President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, was present at the event, arriving at the Sports Palace—an iconic venue for this vibrant celebration—and taking his seat among the audience. His attendance has become a customary tradition, underscoring the contest’s esteemed cultural significance for the entire nation. Thousands of spectators typically gather to witness the spectacular final show, among them numerous supporters of the contestants vying for the coveted crown, as well as well-known media personalities, government officials, and public figures.