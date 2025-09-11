Belarus’ Warning About Drones Surprised Poland

The notion of healthy neighborly relations has sparked surprise in Poland. Nevertheless, the Chief of the Polish General Staff confirmed that the Belarusian side issued a warning to Poland regarding unidentified objects flying in its direction, noting that Minsk did so well in advance.

"The warnings we received from Belarus were unexpected. We did not quite anticipate it, as the Belarusians alerted us that drones were heading towards us through their airspace. This warning proved to be quite useful. And, to be honest, our response was positive. We tracked the drones heading in their direction and responded accordingly. Therefore, in this context, I was surprised that Belarus chose to participate in such cooperation. But we have not rejected it."