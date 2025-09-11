3.63 BYN
Father of Suspect in Kirk Murder Case Turns Him in to Police
The individual detained in connection with the murder of conservative activist Charlie Kirk was reportedly turned in by his father, according to BELTA’s report citing CNN.
The father provided this information to authorities and stated that he detained his son until his formal detention could be arranged.
Former FBI assistant director for criminal investigations remarked that officials will shift their focus from attempts to identify the suspect responsible for Kirk’s killing to building a case by examining all available evidence.
Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump told Fox News that the suspect in Kirk’s murder was in custody.
“With a high degree of confidence, we’ve apprehended him,” the American leader stated.
Trump further claimed that the perpetrator “was turned in by someone very close to him.”
The President expects officials to provide an update later today. Trump also affirmed that Charlie Kirk’s political organization, Turning Point USA, will continue its activities.
Charlie Kirk was shot on September 10 during a speech at the University of Utah. The bullet struck him in the neck, and he was rushed to the hospital, where doctors later pronounced him dead. A supporter of Trump with conservative views, Kirk’s murder has sparked widespread condemnation among both Republican and Democratic lawmakers, drawing renewed attention to the escalating threat of political violence in the United States. President Trump expressed concern over America’s future in the wake of the attack. On September 11, Trump highlighted Kirk’s significant role in engaging youth in pre-election campaigning, describing the activist’s work as “an important factor” in garnering support among young voters during the presidential race.