Father of Suspect in Kirk Murder Case Turns Him in to Police

The individual detained in connection with the murder of conservative activist Charlie Kirk was reportedly turned in by his father, according to BELTA’s report citing CNN.

The father provided this information to authorities and stated that he detained his son until his formal detention could be arranged.

Former FBI assistant director for criminal investigations remarked that officials will shift their focus from attempts to identify the suspect responsible for Kirk’s killing to building a case by examining all available evidence.

Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump told Fox News that the suspect in Kirk’s murder was in custody.

“With a high degree of confidence, we’ve apprehended him,” the American leader stated.

Trump further claimed that the perpetrator “was turned in by someone very close to him.”

The President expects officials to provide an update later today. Trump also affirmed that Charlie Kirk’s political organization, Turning Point USA, will continue its activities.