Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Congratulates Lukashenko on Election Victory

Chairwoman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Željka Cvijanović congratulated President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko on his election victory. This was reported by BELTA, citing the press service of the Belarusian leader.

"The strong trust you have received from the Belarusian people during this electoral cycle is a testament to your political authority and efforts to further strengthen the sovereignty, prosperity, and progress of your country. I am convinced that, based on mutual respect and friendship, we will work together to further strengthen our bilateral relations and improve cooperation in various fields for the benefit of the peoples of both countries," the congratulatory message read.