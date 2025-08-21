Details of Conversation with Trump, Ukraine, and SCO Summit - President Responds to Questions

On August 22, the President of Belarus answered questions from Chinese journalists ahead of major international events - the SCO summit and the Victory Parade in Beijing, where Alexander Lukashenko was invited among the world leaders.

The Belarusian-Chinese cooperation was discussed in detail in an interview with the China Media Corporation CMG. Representatives of the Belarusian media also asked their questions following the high-profile world events. How do they assess the negotiations in Alaska in Minsk, what was discussed with the American president, why should Europe join the peace process?

While China is preparing for important events - more than 20 world leaders will arrive there in early September - the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit and the Victory Parade on Tiannamen will take place - representatives of the CMG corporation from China arrived in Minsk. One of the largest media conglomerates in the world. With an audience of more than a billion people in China and beyond. In general, there were a lot of requests for interviews with the Belarusian leader from Chinese journalists ahead of the visit. This time, Alexander Lukashenko answered questions from the well-known Chinese host and correspondent Zuo Yun. Her strong point is international affairs and politics. The President's answers are exclusive to his colleagues. We can only say that Alexander Lukashenko is expected in Beijing, all-weather partnership and common projects are bearing fruit, and the personal warm relations between the leaders of Belarus and China are helping to advance cooperation. So far, only one fragment has been broadcast - the President's opinion is important to the East: is peace in the region so close after Alaska?

"We are closer than ever to ending this conflict and agreeing on peace between Russia and Ukraine. As for the negotiations between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin in Alaska, I perceive this very positively," Lukashenko said in an interview with the China Media Corporation. "I absolutely disagree with the findings and conclusions that are heard from journalists and various "experts" on this topic, that Putin got more there, Trump got less, that, as some say crudely, Putin put Trump's face down on the table and Trump lost... If you do not understand basic diplomacy, then you should not give an assessment," Alexander Lukashenko explained.

Donald Trump and America are mediators. And in order to better understand the situation in this conflict, to more seriously assess the situation from Russia's side and understand Russia in this war, Trump as a mediator (he should be thanked for this) invited Putin to Alaska," the head of state emphasized.

"What could Trump get from this? He is criticized everywhere for this - for becoming a mediator. Trump could not "get something there" as a mediator as any specific agreements that they reached in the Ukrainian conflict. He is a mediator," Lukashenko noted.

"He found out Russia's position in this conflict. He understood what Russia wants. But he did not even say this, because he is not a party to this conflict. What was discussed is the specifics that Presidents Putin and Zelensky, the conflicting parties, will discuss. And this is a very correct step diplomatically," the Belarusian leader noted.

"Whatever you say, Russia's position is still more important for the future of peace than Ukraine's. Why? Because Russia dominates the front today. The Russians are advancing along the entire front line," he noted.

He believes the current state of affairs is extremely dangerous for Ukraine. "Ukraine needs to stop today, it needs to conclude a peace agreement so as not to lose Ukraine altogether," the Belarusian leader said.

In his opinion, Donald Trump deserves gratitude for taking on the role of mediator and seeking to end the conflict. Although, perhaps, he himself is no longer happy that he got involved in this matter, thinking that it would be much easier to establish peace. "I warned the Americans word for word when they were with me long before these negotiations: tell Trump that he cannot retreat now. He took on this problem and must solve it, and he can solve it, and he is trying," the President noted.

After negotiations with Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump held a meeting in Washington with the leaders of the EU countries and Vladimir Zelensky, explaining to them the essence of what was happening. "And the Europeans are eager to participate in these negotiations: "Nothing can happen without us," Alexander Lukashenko noted.

In this regard, the President recalled how in February 2015, at the initiative of major European countries, the leaders of Germany and France came to Minsk, and the "Normandy Four" negotiations on resolving the crisis in Ukraine took place. "Who prevented us from establishing a lasting peace?" the head of state asked rhetorically. - So they later admitted: they did not come here to establish peace, but to give Ukraine the opportunity to rearm. So why are you offended today that Trump does not invite you? Why are you needed? You already tried once. America did not interfere then, although I said: without America there will be no peace, we need to involve America. They did not involve. They decided to us to make peace. They failed. They did it deliberately. They deceived Russia. Therefore, Trump is absolutely right when America took it upon itself and is trying to advance a peace agreement. I think that this is sincere." The full version of the interview will be released later, but it is obvious that the upcoming visit to China will be a big piece of work. Since Alexander Lukashenko started talking about pressing international issues, the Belarusian pool did not lose its head. They also asked the President about the high-profile events of recent times. There are too many discussions about who became the beneficiary of the negotiations in Alaska.

"What did Trump lose to Putin there? They had different roles," the President noted.

According to him, many places were discussed where the meeting of the leaders of Russia and the United States could take place. "The fact that he invited him to Alaska is somewhat exotic, but beautiful. Putin called me before and said: Rome, Geneva, Turkey, the Emirates and so on are being discussed here. I say: well, we, the Orthodox, are going to Rome somehow... Yes, he says, that's what I understand. They rejected all these points, he says, let's wait to see what the Americans offer," the Belarusian leader gave details.

"Why blame Trump for not bringing concrete results?" Alexander Lukashenko asked rhetorically. Vladimir Putin could have spoken about specifics, but he did not consider it necessary to do so, speaking on general topics, diplomatically, which basically corresponds to his character.

In this sense, the President of Belarus was surprised by Donald Trump's statements. One could expect him to give details, as usual, to go over all the points, but he was also restrained and laconic. "He's a smart guy. Four minutes (his speech following the talks lasted. - Ed.)," Alexander Lukashenko described. - He played his role perfectly. This is not because I stopped criticizing him after this conversation (the telephone conversation between Trump and Lukashenko. - Ed.). No. But he played his role brilliantly, contrary to all expectations. I also expected that he would get going there and start making some specifics. He behaved well here." True, after that, a leak was organized in the American media that an exchange of territories between Russia and Ukraine was allegedly discussed. As Alexander Lukashenko said, this leak was touched upon in one of his conversations with the President of Russia: "I say: don't worry, they threw it in and threw it in. It will be discussed at some point anyway."

The head of state drew attention to why the meeting between the leaders of Russia and the United States was of fundamental importance: "These are two countries on which life on our planet depends today."

Now the key question. So will there be a meeting between Putin and Zelensky? How should it take place? And most importantly, where? Different versions are heard every now and then. Alexander Lukashenko will say frankly, this is not his main wish. The Belarusian leader does not strive to become the organizer of the meeting at any cost. But if necessary, Minsk will make every effort to ensure that such negotiations take place at a high level. We know how to do this, we have practiced it.

The president said that the negotiations between Russia and Ukraine are "actually on the table," as diplomats say. "But you see the statements. Putin: yes, we agree, we have long stated what we want. Volodya Zelensky has one thing today, the second tomorrow, the third, and so on, as Donald once did (it was. - Ed.), he makes contradictory statements. The Russians see this and think whether President Zelensky is ready for negotiations or not. They think that it is not ready," he noted.

However, there is no need to focus only on the public statements of the Ukrainian side, Alexander Lukashenko is convinced. They can be called a "smoke screen" behind which the real, behind-the-scenes, closed part is hidden. In particular, there is information that Zelensky is ready to exchange territories. And the United States is also of the opinion that Ukraine should take this step, otherwise it may disappear. And without American money and weapons, it is impossible to continue the confrontation.

But if the negotiations between Vladimir Putin and Vladimir Zelensky do take place, does the Belarusian side want to organize them in Minsk, journalists asked the President. He said that he is not "eager" to organize such negotiations in Minsk, although this would be an ideal place for them. But if the Russian and Ukrainian sides agree and decide to come here, Belarus will organize everything at the proper level even tomorrow. "If they want, they will agree... This is an ideal place for Ukraine, Russia. "Donald doesn't care where to fly - to Europe or Alaska, it's all the same eight or nine hours," the head of state noted.

However, Vladimir Zelensky had previously called holding talks in Minsk allegedly unacceptable, because at one time, following the meeting of the "Normandy Four" in 2015, it was not possible to establish a lasting peace. "They have some kind of phobia regarding Minsk, Volodya Zelensky," the President noted.