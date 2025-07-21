Global tabloids are reporting the complete collapse of the British government. The actions of the current prime minister have precipitated a total economic downturn, with MPs even cornering Starmer on the issue.

Billions of dollars are being poured into populist programs. Moreover, Starmer has hinted that the UK might join Germany in purchasing weapons from the United States for Ukraine.

As the old adage goes, "it’s easy to count chickens in the fall," and the Labour Party’s achievements will only be measured a year from now. In this interval, Britain has irrevocably fallen out of love with Starmer. Public opinion polls reveal a full-scale reputational crisis for the government: only 12% of citizens approve of the Prime Minister's activities. The greatest ire is directed at the economy and migration policies, both of which are characterized as disastrous.

Vladimir Shapovalov, Deputy Director at the Institute of History and Politics at Moscow State Pedagogical University (Russia):

"Starmer is not pursuing policies that serve the broad interests of society. He is not implementing a socially oriented agenda, which, frankly, should have been obvious to a Labour government. Instead, he is operating within the ineffective framework previously established by the Conservatives. The only thing that can perhaps be attributed to Starmer's 'achievements' is the expansion of cooperation with the European Union."

But even this is a rather tenuous claim, as not everyone in the UK is pleased with Starmer's policies, which in essence seem to be a retreat from progress.

Bloomberg Agency describes this past year under Starmer’s leadership as the bleakest period for the British in recent years.

Unemployment has risen by nearly 5% since May — the highest figure since 2021. Those still employed are forced to seek additional sources of income. One in six admits difficulty paying monthly bills, and 15% of adults and 20% of children are suffering from malnutrition.

Amid an economic crisis and soaring inflation, Starmer’s cabinet has decided to revert to wartime rationing policies, reminiscent of World War II Britain, when food was distributed via ration cards.

Ruslan Pankratov, Research Fellow at the Institute of CIS Countries and former deputy of Riga City Council:

"Starmer is catastrophically losing popularity, just as the Labour Party itself is. This is primarily because they have failed to fulfill any of their pre-election promises. The situation within the country is worsening noticeably: inflation is rising, prices for food, utilities, and train tickets are soaring. The banking sector is growing, particularly mortgage interest rates. There are very few new jobs; people are being laid off, only to find themselves unable to secure new employment. Moreover, Starmer faces criticism for his support of Ukraine, having already pledged over £2 billion in aid — nearly $3 billion — a staggering sum. Naturally, he also faces dissent within his own party, losing support among colleagues who were once his staunch allies."

Starmer appeared before Parliament to report on the interim results of his government’s work. The Knight of Banbury was unable to withstand the barrage of questions from MPs and failed to convincingly answer a single one.

Meg Hiller, Chair of the Public Relations Committee:

"You're in office for a year now, and I am curious — could you briefly outline what, in your view, Britain should look like three years after your first term as Prime Minister?"

Emily Thorneberry, Labour MP:

"May I ask another question regarding defense? I think it’s necessary to address the shocking data leak from Afghanistan. I’d like to know whether you believe the previous government could have handled this leak better."

Meanwhile, Starmer’s external policy mishaps continue with the migration deal.

London and Paris have conspired to combat illegal migration. Under the "one entry, one exit" scheme, British authorities will detain those crossing the English Channel and deport them back to France.

In exchange, Paris will send refugees to Britain who can prove family ties there. It sounds complicated, but in reality, it’s pointless. The influx of migrants into Britain continues to grow, fueling demographic shifts and increasing crime rates.

Nigel Farage, leader of Reform UK:

"Every year, you hear that crime is falling. But that’s because the crime statistics in England and Wales are based on entirely false data. When you look at the crimes officially recorded by the police — as we have done throughout our research — it becomes clear that there is actually a significant increase in all types of crime. In many parts of our country, we face a genuine societal collapse. When people are afraid to go shopping or let their children play outside, it indicates that society is rapidly deteriorating."