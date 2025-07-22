Lukashenko Congratulates President of Egypt on Revolution Day

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/4a3be7e8-4a33-448e-9331-86036b0bd776/conversions/239f653b-f895-4564-b447-a5647e4ce821-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/4a3be7e8-4a33-448e-9331-86036b0bd776/conversions/239f653b-f895-4564-b447-a5647e4ce821-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/4a3be7e8-4a33-448e-9331-86036b0bd776/conversions/239f653b-f895-4564-b447-a5647e4ce821-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/4a3be7e8-4a33-448e-9331-86036b0bd776/conversions/239f653b-f895-4564-b447-a5647e4ce821-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko has expressed congratulations to Egypt President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on the national holiday- Revolution Day, BelTA reports, citing the press service of the head of state.

Alexander Lukashenko noted that this event was a milestone on the path to building a strong and stable state.

"Modern Egypt continues to promote unity among the countries of the Global South, is an important mediator in the Middle East region and an influential leader on the African continent," the message of congratulations reads.

The President stressed that Belarus is proud of the exceptional level of relations with Egypt.

"Minsk is ready to deepen interaction with Egyptian partners in the development of industrial cooperation, as well as in the areas of food security, science and technology, water treatment, medicine and pharmaceuticals. We are interested in the practical implementation of all projects in the interests of both the domestic market of Egypt and third countries. I hope that during a personal meeting in Belarus we will discuss bilateral and international agendas, and also assess the work of our governments to intensify trade and economic cooperation," the Belarusian leader noted in his congratulatory message.