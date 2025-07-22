Shift to Electric Vehicles in USA Delayed

The leading global manufacturers — Honda, Nissan, Volvo, Mercedes-Benz, and Stellantis — have scaled back or outright canceled their electric vehicle programs in the United States. One of the primary reasons cited is the policy stance of the Trump administration.

Contrary to the predictions made by the White House, these policies have had adverse effects on automakers, complicating supply chains and providing little support for investments in the EV development.

The issues have also impacted Tesla, a pioneer in the American electric vehicle industry. The company has yet to unveil the Model 2, which was initially promised for 2024.