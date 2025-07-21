Regarding the issue of food security in Belarus, there are strong grounds to believe that the country can both feed itself and export surplus to partners.

On July 22, Belarus and Tanzania agreed to intensify cooperation across multiple sectors. The Tanzanian Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa Majaliwa paid an official visit to the Government House.

Belarusian Prime Minister Alexander Turchin emphasized that Belarus considers Tanzania an important partner in East Africa. While recent years have seen positive developments in bilateral relations, the full potential of cooperation remains largely untapped. Belarus is ready to work towards establishing new, sustainable ties.

The negotiations concluded with the signing of four documents: a memorandum between the foreign ministries, as well as agreements in education, agriculture, and between the chambers of commerce and industry.

"We offered our colleagues expertise and technology in the modernization and mechanization of agriculture, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, education, and science. A series of bilateral agreements have been signed to boost cooperation in building new, resilient ties across diplomatic, educational, agricultural, and business spheres between Belarus and Tanzania," noted Alexander Turchin.

"I would like to highlight that this is the first-ever visit of Tanzanian government representatives at the prime minister level. The core of our meeting and the prospects for cooperation are trade and investment. I assured my Belarusian colleague that the main focus should be on strengthening trade and economic collaboration," said Kassim Majaliwa Majaliwa.