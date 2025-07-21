The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is awaiting instructions from global authorities regarding the admission of Belarusian and Russian athletes, as the IOC does not make independent decisions and is entirely dependent on the entities providing funding. This opinion was expressed by Andrey Baletsky, Secretary General of the Belarusian Handball Federation.

On July 19, it was reported that the International Handball Federation (IHF) sent a letter to the IOC requesting the removal of sanctions against Belarusian and Russian handball, aiming to restore fairness in the global Olympic movement. However, according to one Belarusian sports official, IOC officials are waiting for higher directives, once again demonstrating a policy of double standards, especially amid the Israel-Iran conflict.

Andrey Baletsky stated: "Unfortunately, clear answers regarding the reasons and what specific circumstances need to occur for the situation to change and everything to return to normal have not been received. It is unclear where the boundary lies, after which everything will be as it was before."