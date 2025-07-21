3.73 BYN
IHF Sends Letter to IOC Requesting Lifting of Sanctions on Belarusian and Russian Handball
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is awaiting instructions from global authorities regarding the admission of Belarusian and Russian athletes, as the IOC does not make independent decisions and is entirely dependent on the entities providing funding. This opinion was expressed by Andrey Baletsky, Secretary General of the Belarusian Handball Federation.
On July 19, it was reported that the International Handball Federation (IHF) sent a letter to the IOC requesting the removal of sanctions against Belarusian and Russian handball, aiming to restore fairness in the global Olympic movement. However, according to one Belarusian sports official, IOC officials are waiting for higher directives, once again demonstrating a policy of double standards, especially amid the Israel-Iran conflict.
Andrey Baletsky stated: "Unfortunately, clear answers regarding the reasons and what specific circumstances need to occur for the situation to change and everything to return to normal have not been received. It is unclear where the boundary lies, after which everything will be as it was before."
Belarusian handball remains an important part of global sports. In the 20th century, Minsk's SKA team won the Champions Cup multiple times, and Belarusian players secured Olympic gold medals. In the 21st century, Sergei Rutenko became a multiple winner of the Champions League, and the Belarus national team has been a regular participant in world and European championships.