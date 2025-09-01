"Excellent Cooperation": Lukashenko Praises Putin and Trump Meeting in Alaska

During a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Beijing, Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko expressed a positive assessment of the earlier summit held in Alaska between the leaders of Russia and the United States, reports BELTA.

“I congratulate you. Together with Donald Trump, you held a good meeting in Alaska. We cheered for you very much. From both sides (there’s no need to say ‘who won, who lost’), you worked together remarkably well. I’ve been observing Ukraine — there’s nothing to cover up. Only the West, beyond us, keeps crying: ‘Things are bad, very bad!’ Well, they are always in trouble. I believe they will become wiser and join the initiatives you outlined with the President of the United States,” said Alexander Lukashenko.

In turn, Vladimir Putin said: "And no one can replace Belarus for Russia. We have very close relations."