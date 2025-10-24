Fico criticized West's plan to phase out Russian gas

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico sharply criticized the European Commission's plan to phase out Russian gas, comparing it to Europe returning to pre-war times.

As a reminder, Brussels intends to stop importing gas from Russia by 2028. A plan for a phased phase-out of Russian energy resources has already been approved, beginning in January.

Fico believes this will lead to higher prices and energy chaos. The politician ironically noted that when gas prices rise, it will be possible to heat the country with wood, supposedly because it's environmentally friendly. He accused the European Commission of being out of touch with reality and ignoring the interests of Central European countries.