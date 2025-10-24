Cardinal Claudio Gugerotti: I am very pleased with my visit; Belarus is my second homeland

Prefect of the Dicastery for the Eastern Churches in the Vatican, Cardinal Claudio Gugerotti, is Pope Leo XIV's special envoy for the centenary of the Diocese of Pinsk.

Cardinal Claudio Gugerotti, Prefect of the Dicastery for the Eastern Churches in the Vatican, is Pope Leo XIV's special envoy for the centenary of the Diocese of Pinsk. He spoke about this on October 26 in Brest, according to BelTA.

Cardinal Claudio Gugerotti took part in celebrations marking the anniversary of the Brest Diocese in two cities. The day before, the events took place in Pinsk at the Cathedral of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, and on October 26, at the Church of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross in Brest. The Pope's special envoy met with young people today and then celebrated the liturgy at Holy Mass. One of the parishioners presented him with a bouquet of cornflowers, and the cardinal carried them into the liturgy.

"I am very pleased with my visit. Belarus is my second home. I enjoy interacting with people, connecting with the Catholic community, which is growing and strengthening, as well as meeting with my Orthodox friends (tomorrow I will meet with Metropolitan Veniamin), and meeting with local authorities. I admire the local people, their simplicity and openness, who do not put any barriers between themselves and the people they see," shared the Prefect of the Dicastery for the Eastern Churches in the Vatican.