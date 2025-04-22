"Extraordinarily Talented Person." Lukashenko Expresses Condolences Over Tsereteli's Death

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has expressed condolences to the family and friends of the USSR People's Artist Zurab Tsereteli over his death. This was reported by BELTA with reference to the press service of the head of state.

"An extraordinarily talented person has passed away, whose professional activity is an example of devoted service to art. The large-scale works created by the master captivate with the boldness of thought and perfect technique of execution. The work of Zurab Konstantinovich overcame borders and distances, contributed to the strengthening of spiritual and cultural ties between peoples. The bright memory of him will always live in our hearts," the condolences read.