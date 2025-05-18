Figures are promising, but the potential is far greater — Lukashenko on Cooperation with Krasnoyarsk

Belarus and the Krasnoyarsk Krai of Russia maintain a noteworthy partnership, yet the existing potential suggests that their collaboration could be significantly more effective. President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, made this statement on May 19 during a meeting with Mikhail Kotyukov, the governor of Krasnoyarsk Krai, according to BELTA.

The Head of State primarily drew attention to the trade and economic interactions between the two regions. “I must note that our cooperation is quite good. This is evidenced by the growth in trade turnover — we consistently hover around two hundred million dollars, sometimes slightly less or more,” said Lukashenko. “However, this figure can be substantially increased given the tremendous potential possessed by both the region and our republic.”

Alexander Lukashenko emphasized that the key areas for developing this partnership are well-known. Among the main sectors are the supply of machinery and equipment for the mining industry. “We have enough equipment, including BELAZ vehicles, and are ready to collaborate with your region and other parts of the Russian Federation where such cooperation is feasible,” the President assured.

He also expressed Belarus’s readiness to supply Krasnoyarsk with other types of freight transport, as well as products from companies like AMKODOR and MAZ, which have already established a solid reputation in the Russian market.

"A particularly urgent issue lately in Belarus and Russia is the replacement of elevator equipment. There's no way around it. The elevators we installed during Soviet times have reached the end of their service life," Lukashenko noted.

"We supply numerous elevators across the former Soviet Union, primarily to Russia, and I know there is a demand for this in your region. You can count on us."

Regarding the development of cooperation in the automotive transportation sector, the President highlighted the potential of Belarusian enterprises in manufacturing and exporting vehicles, including those powered by gas engines. Discussions also touched on the readiness to develop new forms of mutual settlements, including leasing arrangements.

"Collaboration in the agro-industrial complex and the supply of agricultural machinery remains a very promising area for Belarus. If you need assistance, we are always ready to lend a hand to your region," Lukashenko emphasized. He also expressed Belarus’s interest in cooperation in construction, stating, "You are well aware of our capabilities, and you can rely on us."

In conclusion, the Belarusian leader underscored: "You and your colleagues are well acquainted with Belarus’s potential. If there’s an opportunity for us to support you or to collaborate for mutual benefit, know that we are prepared for that."