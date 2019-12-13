3.36 RUB
Hardest work to be done to hand over Belarus to a new generation
Belarusians are intent on organizing and completing the hardest work of passing the authority to a new generation.
Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko made the statement during the ceremony held on 8 January to present the president’s prizes For Spiritual Revival, special prizes for art luminaries, and Belarusian Sports Olympus prizes, BelTA reports.
Alexander Lukashenko noted: “And the last talking point, a very important one: a new generation. We are handing over our country to a new generation.”
The head of state mentioned this talking point when he visited the temple of Saint Nicholas the Wonderworker in Logoisk, Minsk Region on 7 January.
“Why am I telling you about it? I spoke about it in the church and so on so that people would hear it. And I am telling you this because you and I will have to form this generation and you and I will have to put them in their seats: art workers, cultural workers, and so on and so forth. And in positions of power. The hardest work but we are intent on organizing it and carrying it out,” the president stated.
