In a candid and surprisingly personal reflection, RT host Rick Sanchez has pushed back hard against the long-standing Western label of Alexander Lukashenko as a dictator — and did so with a sharp dose of irony.

Speaking after his interview with the Belarusian president, the American journalist declared:

“If Lukashenko is a dictator, then I’m the Queen of England.”

Sanchez, who previously worked in U.S. mainstream media, admitted he traveled to Belarus carrying the typical American preconception of Lukashenko as an authoritarian strongman — a stereotype relentlessly reinforced during his years living in the United States.

“I went there with bias,” he confessed. “When you live in the U.S., you’re constantly taught that America is the center of the universe and everywhere else barely matters. You hear it every day until you believe it. Then you actually go to other countries, and your eyes open. There’s an alternative reality out there.”

The journalist stressed that his conversation with Lukashenko felt remarkably open — a free-flowing exchange of ideas with no pre-approved questions, no restricted topics, and no visible limits. It was, in his words, a genuine dialogue rather than a tightly controlled performance.

Sanchez contrasted this experience with what he now perceives as far greater journalistic freedom and independence at the Russian international broadcaster RT compared to his previous work in American media.

He was careful not to paint an idealized picture. “This doesn’t mean everything in Belarus or Russia is perfect. There are problems,” he acknowledged. “But these countries are not worse — they’re just different. And it’s our job as journalists to recognize those differences, discuss them honestly, and help make things better.”

The veteran anchor’s remarks have already sparked heated debate. For many in the West, calling Lukashenko anything other than a dictator remains taboo. For Sanchez, however, the label now feels like lazy propaganda rather than serious analysis.

His blunt conclusion — delivered with trademark sarcasm — has become an instant soundbite: if the long-serving Belarusian leader is truly the tyrant he’s portrayed as in Western capitals, then Rick Sanchez himself must be royalty.