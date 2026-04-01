"If we are prepared to fight, they will fear us" — Lukashenko on military check

On April 1st, Alexander Lukashenko held a serious discussion with the military regarding the results of the Belarusian Armed Forces’ check, which began in January 2026

The Commander-in-Chief drew firm conclusions after a large-scale and sudden comprehensive assessment of the armed forces. Units were brought to combat readiness without going through the Ministry of Defense or the General Staff.

The goal of the check was to get an accurate picture of the real condition of the troops and evaluate the actions of servicemen.

The tense geopolitical situation and threats near the Belarusian border require vigilance. Therefore, on April 1st, President Lukashenko had an honest and serious conversation with the military about the check’s results.

The army’s readiness to repel enemies and respond instantly to aggression is the key to peace and security.

The Security Council, senior defense officials, the Ministry of Defense leadership, commanders of formations and units, and staff heads — nearly 300 people in total, not just generals — participated. The President ordered this broad format, bringing together those who have recently trained at ranges and in the field.

Summing up the comprehensive readiness check

Since mid-January 2026, a comprehensive and unprecedentedly strict check of the Armed Forces has been underway, focusing on over 40 units.

Lukashenko emphasized the importance of this assessment, warning that it’s the most extensive in independent Belarus’s history. He pointed out that such checks in peacetime are costly, especially since Belarus is preparing for war — the purpose of the armed forces and the funds allocated to them.

He stressed that Belarusian officers and soldiers are fundamentally opposed to war, but the army is designed to defend the country, and they must be prepared to respond if anyone tries to threaten it.

The real state of the Belarusian Armed Forces

Modern conflicts can erupt suddenly, and adversaries should not catch the army off guard. President Lukashenko wanted an objective view of the army’s current state. The recent check was not routine — it was thorough and revealing.

Lukashenko: "As always, guys, it won’t happen. I want to warn you — I’m not going to adapt to you. You will adapt to the Commander-in-Chief. If you want to survive in future wars (God forbid they happen), we must be ready. If we continue as some of us do, not only will we not survive, but our subordinates won’t either. We see this in modern conflicts and wars. Unfortunately, without you, I cannot fight. And I want my subordinates to be prepared to fight. If we are ready, they will fear us — and no one will dare to attack."

This frank conversation is vital because today’s check could turn into a matter of life and death tomorrow. Soldiers were raised to the highest alertness, with combat tasks made more difficult, and readiness tested under conditions close to real combat.

The State Security Committee, the Prosecutor’s Office, and other agencies, including counterintelligence, were mobilized to verify the status of weapons and equipment.

Lukashenko noted the importance of knowing the condition of military property and assets, emphasizing that all special units, including the KGB counterintelligence, were involved.

The geopolitical situation and threats near Belarus’s borders

Units from the Western and Northwestern operational commands, special forces, air force, and air defense troops were involved. The ongoing drills will continue to keep forces alert amid the tense international climate.

He highlighted ongoing negotiations with the U.S., Russia, China, and other countries, underlining the importance of readiness and strong relations.

The importance of instant response to aggression — a guarantee of peace

Learning to fight effectively is essential, especially as Western neighbors increase militarization. Lukashenko emphasized that the army’s ability to respond quickly and decisively to threats guarantees national security.

He instructed generals and the security chiefs to stay alert to potential threats, warning that modern warfare involves rapid maneuvering and surprise attacks.

Lukashenko stressed that, unlike World War II, today’s enemy won’t announce their plans but will strike unexpectedly, making constant readiness crucial.

He also highlighted the importance of physical training, technical equipment, and mobility, urging commanders to regularly change deployment areas to avoid predictable patterns.

Modernization and strengthening of the armed forces

Belarus’s army is mobile, well-equipped, and continuously modernized. The President called for rational allocation of funds for new weapons and equipment, instructing the Prime Minister and the National Bank to adapt accordingly.

He reminded that a strong and capable army requires significant investment, and oversight by the State Control Committee will continue to ensure proper maintenance, storage, and readiness of weapons and equipment.

Lukashenko emphasized that the military’s ability to defend the country depends on the professionalism, readiness, and honesty of its personnel. He warned against deception, stressing that truthful reporting is vital for national security.