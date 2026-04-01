In the event of war, Belarus could increase its troop numbers to half a million

Summing up the outcomes of a comprehensive inspection of the Armed Forces, Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko stated that in the event of war, the country could increase its troops to half a million, BelTA reports.

"We have 70,000 troops under arms today, and a total of almost 100,000. Karpenkov and Kubrakov also have troops (internal troops within the Belarusian Ministry of Internal Affairs – Ed.). The State Security Committee has a small number. And others. 100,000. Half a million, taking into account additional conscription in the event of war," the President said.