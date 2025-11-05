Local Fuels Allow Belarus to Replace 3 Billion Cubic Meters of Natural Gas per Year

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/1e9dd805-5227-4980-af57-291de4d81934/conversions/cc9fe7e1-723f-4d75-a48d-226b4ef24ae9-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/1e9dd805-5227-4980-af57-291de4d81934/conversions/cc9fe7e1-723f-4d75-a48d-226b4ef24ae9-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/1e9dd805-5227-4980-af57-291de4d81934/conversions/cc9fe7e1-723f-4d75-a48d-226b4ef24ae9-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/1e9dd805-5227-4980-af57-291de4d81934/conversions/cc9fe7e1-723f-4d75-a48d-226b4ef24ae9-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Using local fuels allows Belarus to replace 3 billion cubic meters of natural gas. The capacity is comparable to the output of one nuclear power plant's unit. This is the result of the state's 30-year policy of resource conservation.

For example, today, by implementing energy-efficient technologies, enterprises not only reduce unit costs but also improve product quality. This is one of the results of the Energy Saving Program. This and other topics were discussed at the 2nd Practical Conference in Minsk.