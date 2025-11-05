3.68 BYN
Belarusian Pavilion Opens at Exhibition in Shanghai
The 8th International Import Expo continues in Shanghai. Belarus has brought its national pavilion.
Flax – Belarusian Gold
The Belarusian national exposition opened on November 6th. The pavilion is updated annually. In 2025, the focus will be on flax.
It can rightfully be called Belarusian gold. Our country is one of the largest producers of flax fiber, and flax products are recognized worldwide as unique and high-quality. Members of the official Belarusian delegation also took part in the opening ceremony.
The national pavilion is not only a venue for presenting economic and investment potential. Belarusian chef Anton Kalenik, ranked among the top 200 best chefs in the world, has been preparing national dishes for guests at our exposition for several years. Master classes are also planned. The Khoroshki group will showcase the country's cultural potential. The Belarusian State Honored Choreographic Ensemble will reveal new facets of the unique Belarusian culture.