Belarusian Pavilion Opens at Exhibition in Shanghai

The 8th International Import Expo continues in Shanghai. Belarus has brought its national pavilion.

Flax – Belarusian Gold

The Belarusian national exposition opened on November 6th. The pavilion is updated annually. In 2025, the focus will be on flax.

It can rightfully be called Belarusian gold. Our country is one of the largest producers of flax fiber, and flax products are recognized worldwide as unique and high-quality. Members of the official Belarusian delegation also took part in the opening ceremony.