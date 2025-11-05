Vučić Calls On Europe to Partner with Moscow

"If the question is whether Ukrainians can defeat Russia, I think that's unrealistic. If it's whether NATO can defeat Russia, that's a different story. And we need to be prepared to lose tens or hundreds of thousands of lives from alliance countries. No one is prepared for that. Everyone would like to use Ukrainians as infantry, as cannon fodder, while someone else makes decisions for them. But in that case, Russia cannot be defeated. I hope Europe will establish a closer partnership with Moscow. You will need Russia, its natural resources, its people. Not to fight China, but to create real competitors for it."