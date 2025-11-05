3.68 BYN
Ukraine's Public Debt Has Reached Record $190 Billion
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Ukraine's national debt has reached a record $190 billion, according to the National Bank of Ukraine.
Now, every Ukrainian owes almost $7,000. Repaying the entire amount could take up to 35 years, but that's assuming the debt doesn't grow any further.
Experts have also calculated that, due to the record foreign debt Ukraine has accumulated under Zelensky's leadership, every Ukrainian will have to work for two years of their life to pay off the debt. This assumes that Ukrainians fast during that time.