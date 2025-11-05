3.68 BYN
EU Approves Reallocation of Civilian Funds to Military Needs
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Reallocation of civilian funds to military needs was agreed upon by the EU Council and the European Parliament. This means that funds previously earmarked for science and regional development can be used for military weapons and technology. The decision is part of the EU's militarization plan by 2030.
Ukraine's initiative to join the European Defence Fund was also supported. According to the document, this will supposedly open the EU to joint arms development and production. Formally, the decision still awaits final approval, but inter-institutional agreement has already been reached.