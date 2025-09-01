"Justice as Always" — Lukashenko Comments on China's Global Governance Initiative

During a meeting in Beijing with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko once again expressed support for China's new initiative on global governance, reports BELTA.

“I know you supported China's initiative on global governance,” said the Belarusian leader, addressing Putin.

The Russian leader confirmed that this was indeed the case.

“Good. The main thing is equality. As always, justice,” emphasized Alexander Lukashenko.

The Belarusian president shared that the topic of the initiative was also discussed during his meeting in Beijing with Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee: “I, only, mentioned at the end: the main thing is that China doesn’t back away from this initiative, that it remains as it is. You know, if they grow bigger, then they suffer from globalism.”

Lukashenko added that Cai Qi responded: “No, this is our fourth initiative; we will faithfully adhere to it.”