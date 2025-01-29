King of Bahrain Congratulates President of Belarus on Election Victory

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko received congratulations from King of Bahrain Sheikh Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and Crown Prince, Prime Minister of Bahrain Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa on the occasion of his election victory, reports BELTA, citing the press service of the Belarusian leader.

Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa expressed his deep appreciation to Alexander Lukashenko for the bilateral relations between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the friendly Republic of Belarus.

"We look forward to working together with Your Excellency to strengthen relations in all areas for the benefit and interests of our friendly countries and peoples. We wish you good health, happiness, and success in fulfilling your presidential duties in leading the republic in the upcoming period to achieve the ambitions and aspirations of your friendly people for further progress, prosperity, and development," the congratulatory message from the King of Bahrain reads.