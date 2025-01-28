Mandatory Disinfection Service for Trucks Entering Belarus to Become More Expensive in February

The tariff for the mandatory disinfection service for trucks entering Belarus will increase starting February 1, reports BELTA.

The new rate will be 120 Belarusian rubles. For passenger cars and buses, the cost remains unchanged at 2 rubles and 30 rubles, respectively.

"Vehicles are subject to mandatory disinfection when entering the country through designated checkpoints, as stipulated by government decree No. 331 dated May 25, 2022. Currently, customs authorities verify the presence of control marks confirming the disinfection process for drivers of trucks arriving at the checkpoints of Benyakoni, Grigorovshchina, Kamenny Log, and Kozlovichi," the SCC reminded.