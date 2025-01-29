Lukashenko: The situation at the border tense, there is enough work for everyone

The situation on the border is tense, there is a lot of work for everyone, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on January 30 when approving the Resolution on the protection of the state border for 2025, BELTA reports .

"The situation on the border is challenging, we have been talking about it all the time. Nowadays, there is plenty of work not only for border guards but also for customs officers, especially at checkpoints. There are enormous queues on both sides of the border. It is an additional burden on our border guards," Alexander Lukashenko stated.