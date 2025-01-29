Developers announced time of Belarusian electric car's serial production launch

The Belarusian electric car is one step away from being launched into production, at the Joint Institute of Mechanical Engineering of the National Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Belarus announced.

Domestic electric crossovers will be ready for production after finishing the driving tests. This will be possible by the middle or closer to the end of the current year, scientists forecast.

Let us recall that at the end of 2024, 5 testbed vehicles of pilot batch were assembled in Borisov. They need to pass engineering tests and get commercial evaluation. Localization level in these cars reached 70%.