Ensuring National Security: Lukashenko Approves Decision on Border Protection

On January 30, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko approved a decision on the protection of the state border. The Commander-in-Chief described the situation along our borders as challenging. External threats to border security persist in 2025. They are related to the militarization of border regions of neighboring EU countries and Ukraine, and increased intelligence activities. Additionally, there are ongoing instances of forced expulsion of refugees into our country from the territory of the European Union.

The Head of State sets tasks for all departments, without exception, to ensure the security of the country. According to Alexander Lukashenko, it is necessary not only to protect the border but also to anticipate possible threats.

How will the borders be protected on land and in the sky? The discussion on ensuring security and signing the decision on border protection is a traditional event for the beginning of the year. It is an opportunity to discuss our tactics in the event of various scenarios and, of course, proactive measures.

Therefore, the entire security bloc gathered: The State Secretary of the Security Council, the Chairman of the KGB, the Ministers of Defense and Internal Affairs, the Chairman of the State Border Committee, and the Chief of the General Staff. In this composition, all security issues were discussed.

Alexander Lukashenko, President of Belarus:

"Traditionally at the beginning of the year, as we usually do, we are once again approving a decision on the protection of the state border. The today's decision is not just about the line of the state border on land, water, and air. It is a very serious decision about the protection of our state's sovereignty and defense."

The President noted that all security structures from the police to the military are involved in protecting Belarusian borders in a broad sense, as it is difficult to secure over 3,600 km with only border troops.

"To be honest, alongside the protection of the state border by the border troops, the most important issue is that they timely warn us of threats. Other agencies are also involved in this, but primarily it is the task of our border guards to warn us of possible threats to our security. Then, by mobilizing all forces available in the country (from the police to the army, the Ministry of Defense), we will be able to resist the enemy," the Head of State declared.

The situation does not allow for complacency. Although it is controlled, it remains tense. Ukraine is nearby, with constant supplies of equipment and weapons, drone intrusions into our territory, and the construction of anti-tank ditches and mines along the borders. On the Lithuanian side, military contingents are stationed near our border, and NATO exercises are being held. Poland continues to strengthen its fence. There are enormous queues at the borders. Another issue is the migration crisis. European law enforcement officers harshly treat refugees and forcibly expel them into Belarus.

Alexander Lukashenko:

"The situation at the borders is challenging, and we have been constantly talking about it. There is enough work today not only for border guards but also for customs officers, especially at checkpoints. The queues on both sides are enormous, which puts additional pressure on our border guards."

The President added that he knows firsthand what checkpoints and the green border are like, and how the borders are guarded. "It's all not easy. So let's discuss the main aspects of border protection," the Belarusian leader concluded.

The priority tasks for the border service in 2025 have been defined. These include improving the combat training of military personnel, equipping them with necessary weapons and equipment. Border guards must be ready at any moment to stop armed or other provocations at the state border.

The main efforts in border protection are focused on areas where new external challenges and threats to border security may arise, both on land and in the air. On January 30, the Head of State signed the relevant decision.