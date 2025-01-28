Online streaming
RU
BY
ENG
3.44 RUB
3.41 USD
3.56 EUR
Search
News
Video gallery
TV channels
Radio
Online streaming
Weather in Belarus
Brest
6°
Grodno
7°
Minsk
7°
Gomel
6°
Vitebsk
5°
Mogilev
6°
Weather in Belarus
Minsk
7°
Search
3.44 RUB
3.41 USD
3.56 EUR
BYN
ENG
Minsk
News
Video gallery
TV channels
Radio
Online streaming
Society
President
Economy
Politics
Culture
Health
Incidents
Technology
Regions
Sport
In the world
Telegram news
Horizon
Main page
/
News
/
President
UAE Leaders Congratulate President of Belarus on Election Victory
6 hours ago
Newsline
All
What to expect from EAEU Intergovernmental Council?
4 hours ago
Kireev: Elections Confirm Belarusians' Commitment to Course Chosen in 1994
4 hours ago
Iranian President Congratulates Lukashenko on Election Victory
8 hours ago
Mandatory Disinfection Service for Trucks Entering Belarus to Become More Expensive in February
8 hours ago
Drug Addicts and Chronic Alcohol Abusers Mobilized into Armed Forces of Ukraine
10 hours ago
What Role Can Belarus Play in Resolving the Conflict in Ukraine?
12 hours ago
Russian Foreign Ministry: Kiev Pursues Total Liquidation of Ukrainian Orthodox Church
11 hours ago
Does Belarus rank among European countries with cheapest gasoline?
14 hours ago
EU to impose tariffs on fertilizers and food products from Belarus and Russia
18 hours ago
Popović: Serbia and Belarus Determine Their Own Policies, Hence They Face Pressure
28.01.2025
22:46
Russian Political Analyst: Belarus is an Absolutely Democratic Country by All Standards
28.01.2025
22:45
Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Congratulates Lukashenko on Election Victory
28.01.2025
20:53
Belarusian Athletes May Be Allowed to Compete in Winter Olympics in Italy
28.01.2025
20:57
Belarusians May Be Granted Right to Vote in Russian Local Elections
28.01.2025
19:31
Belarusian Foreign Ministry Comments on Unfounded EU Criticism
28.01.2025
16:28
"Highly Esteemed". Karpenko Comments on UK's Individual Sanctions
28.01.2025
12:38
What areas of cooperation with South Africa Lukashenko reckons promising
28.01.2025
11:50
Alexander Lukashenko Renews Invitation for the Kenyan President to Set Visit to Belarus
28.01.2025
11:36
Chairman of Pan-African Parliament Congratulates Lukashenko on Presidential Election Victory
28.01.2025
11:33
Vučić Congratulates Lukashenko on Presidential Election Victory
28.01.2025
11:27