Iranian President Congratulates Lukashenko on Election Victory

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko received a congratulatory message from Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on the occasion of his election victory, BELTA reports.
"The active participation of Belarusians in the elections reflects their determination and intention to build a bright future. I am confident that the relations between the two friendly countries of Iran and Belarus and mutually beneficial cooperation in all areas of bilateral, regional, and international interaction during Your Excellency's new presidential term will become stronger than ever," the congratulatory message reads.
Masoud Pezeshkian wished Alexander Lukashenko health and success, as well as prosperity to the people of Belarus.