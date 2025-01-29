Memorial for Victims of Energy Crisis Unveiled in Transnistria

A memorial for those who perished during the energy crisis was unveiled in Transnistria. Due to the halt of gas transit by Ukraine, six residents lost their lives. They died in fires or from carbon monoxide poisoning while trying to keep warm.

In Tiraspol, Bendery, and other populated areas, residents are heating their apartments as best they can, including using makeshift stoves. Meanwhile, an agreement has been signed with Chisinau for the supply of 6 million cubic meters of gas from Moldova, which will be enough for Transnistria for approximately 10 days. Russia is negotiating humanitarian energy supplies to the region, but Ukraine and Moldova are obstructing these efforts. They agree to supply gas to the right bank of the Dniester, but only if Tiraspol severs all ties with Moscow.