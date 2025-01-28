3.44 RUB
Visa-free travel between Vietnam and Belarus launched on January 30
On January 30, the Belarusian-Vietnamese agreement on mutual visa abolition for holders of national passports comes into force.
In accordance with this interstate act, our fellow citizens will now be able to stay in Vietnam for up to 30 days without additional permits. Citizens of Vietnam receive a similar right. The total duration of such stay should not exceed 90 days per year: if you intend to choose this entire period without a visa, you will have to leave and enter Vietnam at least twice.
Belarusians who wish to continuously spend more than 90 days in this country must obtain an electronic visa.