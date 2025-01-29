3.44 RUB
Lukashenko: Along with Border Protection, It's Important to Timely Identify Potential Threats
It is important not only to protect the border but also to timely identify potential threats. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko stated this on January 30 while approving the decision on state border protection for 2025, reports BELTA.
"Traditionally, at the beginning of the year, as it is our custom, we once again approve the decision to protect the state border. The today's decision is not just a line of the state border on land, on water and in the air. It is a serious decision to protect the sovereignty and defense of our state," emphasized Alexander Lukashenko.
The President noted that all security forces, from the police to the military, are involved in the protection of Belarusian borders in a broad sense, as it is challenging to secure more than 3,600 km with border troops alone.
"I will be frank. Alongside the protection of the state border by the border troops, the most crucial issue is for them to timely warn us of threats. Other agencies are also engaged in this, but primarily it is the task of our border guards to warn about potential threats to our security. Then, mobilizing all the forces available in the country (from the police to the army, the Ministry of Defense), we will be able to counter the adversary," said the head of state.