Belarus is developing based on the interests of its people, its traditions, and its history. The country is united, and this helps preserve its greatest value—sovereignty. This opinion was expressed by Russian political scientist Vladimir Kireev.

Vladimir Kireev: "There is once again a consensus in society regarding the main priorities of state internal and external policy, the course towards social justice—this is one of the key aspects of modern Belarusian society. And under the pressure of external challenges, there is renewed support for the course towards independence, self-sufficiency, and the protection of the interests of Belarusian citizens."