3.44 RUB
3.42 USD
3.55 EUR
SocietyPresidentEconomyPoliticsCultureHealthIncidentsTechnologyRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Georgia Suspends Participation in PACE Following Controversial Resolution
Georgia has ceased its work in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) following the adoption of a resolution calling on the republic's authorities to hold new parliamentary elections.
Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze described these demands as insulting but did not rule out returning to PACE upon their revision. The head of the Georgian delegation in the assembly called the situation blackmail against the country and its people.
Previously, PACE did not exclude Georgia from the list of participants but limited its delegation's powers by revoking its voting rights. It is worth noting that Russia and Azerbaijan had earlier suspended their participation in PACE.