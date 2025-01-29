Briefing by CSTO Chief of Joint Staff of held in Moscow

The situation at the Western borders of Belarus and Russia requires special attention, it is unprecedented.

External pressure, the strengthening of NATO contingent on the western borders of the Union State, the situation in the Middle East, the Caucasus and Central Asian regions, contradictions in world politics. All this has a serious impact on the fact that in the CSTO area of responsibility, the risk of military conflicts increases. This requires increased attention and readiness for an adequate and effective response.

Andrei Serdyukov, Chief of the CSTO Joint Staff:

"There remains a significant presence of coalition and national troops in the immediate vicinity of the borders of Belarus and Russia, their military activity, intensity and scale of joint exercises are increasing. The operational equipment of the region's territory is being actively improved in order to reduce the time it takes to regroup NATO troops to the organization's borders. Instead of searching for alternative paths to political dialogue, the range of sanctions taken by Western countries against unwanted states is expanding, and an aggressive information campaign is being unleashed against them."