Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Congratulates Alexander Lukashenko on Election Victory

President of Laos Congratulates Lukashenko on Election Victory
Georgia Suspends Participation in PACE Following Controversial Resolution
Developers announced time of Belarusian electric car's serial production launch
Lukashenko: Along with Border Protection, It's Important to Timely Identify Potential Threats
King of Bahrain Congratulates President of Belarus on Election Victory
Lukashenko: The situation at the border tense, there is enough work for everyone
Deputy Minister of Finance in Lithuania Dismissed for Listening to Soviet Songs
Alexander Lukashenko congratulated people of Mozyr Oil Refinery on the 50th business anniversary
Memorial for Victims of Energy Crisis Unveiled in Transnistria
Visa-free travel between Vietnam and Belarus launched on January 30
What to expect from EAEU Intergovernmental Council?
Kireev: Elections Confirm Belarusians' Commitment to Course Chosen in 1994
UAE Leaders Congratulate President of Belarus on Election Victory
Iranian President Congratulates Lukashenko on Election Victory
Mandatory Disinfection Service for Trucks Entering Belarus to Become More Expensive in February
Drug Addicts and Chronic Alcohol Abusers Mobilized into Armed Forces of Ukraine
What Role Can Belarus Play in Resolving the Conflict in Ukraine?
Russian Foreign Ministry: Kiev Pursues Total Liquidation of Ukrainian Orthodox Church
Does Belarus rank among European countries with cheapest gasoline?
EU to impose tariffs on fertilizers and food products from Belarus and Russia