Ekaterina Serafinovich, a deputy of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus, spoke about the role that Belarus can play in the process of resolving the conflict in Ukraine.

"Belarus is one of the three sister republics (Russia, Belarus, and Ukraine - editor's note). Our shared border with Ukraine extends over 1,000 kilometers. When hostilities occur in a neighboring country, it poses a threat to our security as well. Therefore, Belarus is uniquely interested in a peaceful resolution of the conflict as swiftly as possible," noted Ekaterina Serafinovich. "This is evident from the standpoint of common sense. Belarus is consistent in its actions regarding the resolution of the conflict in Ukraine, ready to participate directly and eager to further improve relations."

According to the expert, Belarus's position is steadfast. "We are prepared to assist in bringing the conflict to a peaceful conclusion and are ready to take the necessary actions under the circumstances."