Kingdom of Eswatini Congratulates Lukashenko on Election Victory

"On behalf of His Majesty King Mswati III, the Queen Mother, the Government, and the people of the Kingdom of Eswatini, I have the honor to extend our warmest congratulations on your successful re-election for a seventh term as President of the Republic of Belarus. We look forward to strengthening the bonds of friendship and cooperation between the Kingdom of Eswatini and the Republic of Belarus in the coming years. We are confident that your leadership will lead the Republic of Belarus to prosperity, peace, and development. We wish you success in your new term and assure you of our continued support in achieving the goals and aspirations of our bilateral cordial relations," reads the congratulatory message signed by Prime Minister of Eswatini Russell Dlamini.