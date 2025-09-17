French authorities prepare armored vehicles for dispersing protesters

The French authorities are preparing armored vehicles and water cannons to disperse protesters. On September 18, protests against austerity measures are scheduled across the country.

Approximately 800,000 people may take to the streets. Currently, authorities have already received applications for 250 different events. Workers from the transportation and energy sectors, education and healthcare workers, farmers, and even firefighters are expected to participate.

Due to the strike, significant disruptions in public transportation are anticipated, and more than 90% of pharmacies in the country will be closed.

This is not the first wave of protests against austerity measures. On September 10, around 200,000 people joined mass demonstrations under the slogan "Block Everything." Hundreds were detained after many protests escalated into clashes with police.

Ekaterina Gospodarik, head of the Department of Economics at BSU, PhD in Economics: