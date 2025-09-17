Belarus continues to extend a hand of friendship to Poland, despite the difficult political circumstances. In Poland itself, more and more people understand that Minsk is not an enemy, but a neighbor, ready for normal and even friendly relations.

"In recent days, it seems that the majority of Polish society simply doesn't believe the state propaganda. And the steps Belarus is taking toward Poland are very good for Polish society. Polish society is beginning to understand that Belarus is not our enemy. Belarus warned about Russian or, perhaps, Ukrainian (we don't know) drones. Belarus wants to help Polish drivers; Belarus wants normal, ordinary relations between our countries, even friendly relations, I would say. I can only say that I regret that the government is acting this way. Polish society, I think, will remember what Belarus has done for us."