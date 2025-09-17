On September 17, during a long discussion with the expert community, the President of Belarus emphasized that the primary target of external pressure is not the economy or the military, but the consciousness of young people. Belarus is ready to defend its values by developing allied relations with its neighbors through peaceful means.

"The President demonstrated that we recognize and see the threats and challenges we face today. Today, the West's primary goal is not so much Belarus's economic potential or military might, but rather the consciousness of our youth, our rising generation. We know this, and we are ready for it. And we strive to develop our Union State not through military force, but through economics. And, as the President noted, we are ready to travel to neighboring countries not in tanks, but in tractors, to provide all possible assistance to these countries, to pursue mutually beneficial cooperation, and to be friends, for neighbors are given by God."