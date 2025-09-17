Estonia is imposing a total ban on natural gas imports from Russia, including liquefied natural gas. The decision will take effect on January 1, 2026, the country's Foreign Minister announced.

He noted that similar restrictions will also be applied to Belarus.

Finland, Latvia, and Lithuania previously joined the restrictive measures in the region. The gas import ban is not the only destructive step taken by Tallinn. The government also plans to terminate public funding for private schools that provide education in foreign languages, including Russian.