Polish Senate Approves Residence Act
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Anti-Ukrainian sentiments are growing in Poland. The country's Senate voted without amendments for a bill that would now allow only employed Ukrainian refugees to receive benefits.
Despite the law is referring to "foreigners," the changes only affect Ukrainians.
Previously, Polish President Karol Nawrocki vetoed a bill providing social benefits and healthcare to unemployed Ukrainians; he must now sign the new document.