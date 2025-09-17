Polish Senate Approves Residence Act

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d2a27e43-7cdb-450a-a50b-f8ba931d0c1e/conversions/a26e922d-b65b-436c-bd6b-47ef5ce6a0e2-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d2a27e43-7cdb-450a-a50b-f8ba931d0c1e/conversions/a26e922d-b65b-436c-bd6b-47ef5ce6a0e2-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d2a27e43-7cdb-450a-a50b-f8ba931d0c1e/conversions/a26e922d-b65b-436c-bd6b-47ef5ce6a0e2-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d2a27e43-7cdb-450a-a50b-f8ba931d0c1e/conversions/a26e922d-b65b-436c-bd6b-47ef5ce6a0e2-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Anti-Ukrainian sentiments are growing in Poland. The country's Senate voted without amendments for a bill that would now allow only employed Ukrainian refugees to receive benefits.

Despite the law is referring to "foreigners," the changes only affect Ukrainians.