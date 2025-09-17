Watch onlineTV Programm
Polish Senate Approves Residence Act

Anti-Ukrainian sentiments are growing in Poland. The country's Senate voted without amendments for a bill that would now allow only employed Ukrainian refugees to receive benefits.

Despite the law is referring to "foreigners," the changes only affect Ukrainians.

Previously, Polish President Karol Nawrocki vetoed a bill providing social benefits and healthcare to unemployed Ukrainians; he must now sign the new document.