"Lightning" International Military Exercises Kicks Off in Estonia

The Pikne ("Lightning") military exercises, involving personnel from NATO member states, have begun in Estonia. They will continue for two weeks.

Around 3,000 local servicemen and the units from the United States, Great Britain, France, Canada, and Latvia will participate in the maneuvers. The troops will practice landing operations and firearms training at the training grounds.

The entire country will serve as the arena for the exercises. Equipment is expected to move along highways. The maneuvers are intended to demonstrate NATO allies' readiness to defend the Baltics.