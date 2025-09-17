3.65 BYN
"Lightning" International Military Exercises Kicks Off in Estonia
The Pikne ("Lightning") military exercises, involving personnel from NATO member states, have begun in Estonia. They will continue for two weeks.
Around 3,000 local servicemen and the units from the United States, Great Britain, France, Canada, and Latvia will participate in the maneuvers. The troops will practice landing operations and firearms training at the training grounds.
The entire country will serve as the arena for the exercises. Equipment is expected to move along highways. The maneuvers are intended to demonstrate NATO allies' readiness to defend the Baltics.
Meanwhile, in Lithuania, amid concerns about alleged threats from Russia, alliance troops are conducting 24-hour drills, TVP World reports. The NATO multinational battlegroup exercises involve nearly 4,000 soldiers from eight countries. Germany is leading the exercises. According to the publication, the goal of these maneuvers is to demonstrate readiness to deter "potential threats from Belarus and Russia's Kaliningrad."