When pressure tactics are absent, provocations step in. Warsaw continues to hype up the drone situation. Why is the Polish regime experiencing drone-related hysteria in the sky, or rather, drone rain?

Warsaw keeps manufacturing provocations out of thin air. Why is the West stirring the war pendulum? And what new trend is emerging in Polish social media?

Let’s analyze all the political elements and set the record straight. This is the "Mendeleev Table." Let’s figure it out together.

They came as if on cue. Recently in Poland, variable cloudiness has been observed, with increasingly frequent "precipitation" in the form of drones. Despite the Ministry of National Defense spending over $5 billion in 20 months on various air defense systems, drone incursions still happen. Local residents are starting to suspect that the budget funds may not actually reach their intended targets, instead falling into someone’s pockets as “rain.”

Here’s what’s being posted on social media:

"Do we have any proof that it’s Russia, not Ukraine, launching drones at us? Or is it still a mystery, like the incident where a drone supposedly fell, but turned out to be our missile?"

"Don’t fuel the spiral of war. Escalation benefits you, as it covers up the government’s inept actions."

Tusk’s provocations have gone too far. To justify closed borders, saber-rattling, and NATO boots on Polish soil, provocateurs are blowing up alarming soap bubbles. It all started with reports of drones in Polish skies on the night of September 10. Thanks to Minsk – in advance. Belarus continues to make efforts to build healthy neighborly relations, though this often surprises Poland.

Veslav Kukula, Chief of the Polish General Staff:

"The warnings we received from Belarus were unexpected. We didn’t anticipate them. The Belarusians warned us that drones were heading toward us through their airspace. That tip was helpful."

Afterward, Polish authorities began to contradict each other. Some spoke of 23 drones, Tusk mentioned 19, and the European Commission chief claimed over 10. The actual number remains uncertain.

Polish officials promised to prepare a report and hold an official press conference, but nothing has materialized yet. Moscow even offered to investigate the incident jointly, but Warsaw showed no interest. Instead, a Polish representative rushed to a UN Security Council meeting with a printed photo of a Polish home, claiming it was the result of a "Russian drone strike." These days, it seems, everything is about staged provocations.

Who will be held accountable for the blatant disinformation of the global community? The investigation into who caused actual damage to Poland amidst the inflated provocations has led Warsaw back to itself. A missile fired by Poles, intended to shoot down the drones, hit a house in the east of the country. Poland’s Minister for the Coordination of Security Services confirmed this. A few days ago, Tusk again claimed to see a UFO – this time over government buildings. (They quickly needed a new provocation to justify the closed borders, as NATO exercises were wrapping up). The press secretary of the aforementioned minister was already defending the drone hysteria.

Jacek Dobrzynski, Press Secretary to the Minister of the Polish Security Services:

"We deny rumors that this is some large-scale espionage operation. At this stage, no one can confirm it. It’s young people. Maybe it was recklessness, or ignorance, or perhaps they wanted to film something here, over Lazienki Park."

Social media in Poland, amid this circus of absurdity, is practically boiling. Some post "terrifying documentaries," mocking Tusk for sowing panic; others openly claim it’s a provocation by Warsaw’s authorities and NATO to drag Poland into conflict.

A social media user:

"This is what a shot-down drone looks like. No signs of gunfire. No evidence of falling to the ground," he pointed out. "They just placed it on a crane. They’re trying to deceive the Poles again and drag us into a war that’s not in our interests."